Geier Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Geier Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,869,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,516,000 after buying an additional 49,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on ED. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

