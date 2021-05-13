Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $30.43. 7,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.
In related news, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,561,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 39,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $1,136,522.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,249 shares of company stock worth $8,681,787.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
