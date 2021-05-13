Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $30.43. 7,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

In related news, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,561,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 39,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $1,136,522.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,249 shares of company stock worth $8,681,787.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

