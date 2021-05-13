Geneva Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,486 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $19,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $305.21 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.81 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.89 and its 200-day moving average is $335.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

