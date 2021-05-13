Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,300 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inphi by 1,969.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Inphi by 6,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Inphi by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IPHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

Shares of IPHI opened at $172.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -133.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.95.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

