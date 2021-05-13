Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $125.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $113.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $127.47 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

