Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,696.64

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,696.64 ($61.36) and traded as high as GBX 4,850 ($63.37). Genus shares last traded at GBX 4,700 ($61.41), with a volume of 92,720 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Genus from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,078.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,696.64. The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,800 ($62.71) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15). Insiders bought a total of 1,003 shares of company stock worth $4,840,680 in the last three months.

About Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

