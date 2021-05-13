GeoDB Price Up 15.9% This Week (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001163 BTC on major exchanges. GeoDB has a total market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $255,581.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00087765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $556.54 or 0.01099564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00068491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00113373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00063447 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,512,484 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

