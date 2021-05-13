Geoffrey G. Gilmore Sells 24,167 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 24,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,697,490.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,685,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

