George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$141.00 Price Target at CIBC

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$131.00 to C$141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$113.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$91.95 and a 12 month high of C$116.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that George Weston will post 8.2499996 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$207,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at C$2,219,886.49. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.92, for a total transaction of C$445,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,143,612.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,161 shares of company stock worth $5,362,545.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

