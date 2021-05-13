GFS Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $157.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $476.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $163.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

