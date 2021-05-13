Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,416 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,772,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $79.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

