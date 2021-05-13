Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

GSL has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GSL opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

