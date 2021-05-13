Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43,961.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,277,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,483,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 254,718 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.99. 3,138,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53.

