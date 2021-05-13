Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) Insider William Crothers Buys 6,888 Shares

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) insider William Crothers bought 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.75 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of A$32,718.00 ($23,370.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Globe International’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. Globe International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.01%.

Globe International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes purpose-built apparel, footwear, and skateboard hard goods for the board sports, street fashion, and work wear markets in Australia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company markets its products under various proprietary brands, such as Globe, Salty Crew, FXD, Almost, enjoi, Girl, Flip, Chocolate, Thrasher, Lakai, and Impala Rollerskates.

