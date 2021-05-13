GoByte Price Tops $0.12 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $18,320.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008869 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

