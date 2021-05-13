GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Down 4.2% After Earnings Miss

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 32,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,631,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter worth about $63,035,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $25,128,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 894,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $8,509,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

