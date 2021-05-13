Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Hits $0.0071 on Exchanges

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $239,325.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00082916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.11 or 0.00617685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00235480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.56 or 0.01091698 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $592.94 or 0.01188684 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

