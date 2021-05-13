Gordon Fretwell Sells 50,000 Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$74,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,800 shares in the company, valued at C$269,196.56.

Shares of GAU stock opened at C$1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$330.27 million and a P/E ratio of 4.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 17.97. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.28 and a 12 month high of C$2.80.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GAU. Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

