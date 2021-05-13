Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 420,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 120,991 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.89.

About Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Gores Holdings VII, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.