Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$89.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$87.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$87.31.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$78.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$62.12 and a one year high of C$81.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

