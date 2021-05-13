Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 290,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

