Gratus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $74.64 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.68.

