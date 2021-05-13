Gratus Capital LLC Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $372.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

