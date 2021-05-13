Gratus Capital LLC Sells 345 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. FMR LLC grew its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the third quarter worth $209,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCL opened at $132.71 on Thursday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $83.66 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $137,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,145 shares of company stock worth $961,101. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

