Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRAY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Graybug Vision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graybug Vision has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Graybug Vision stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

