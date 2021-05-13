Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $20,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

