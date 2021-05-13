Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 6,932 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $13,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,169,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,605,000 after purchasing an additional 201,430 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,994,000 after buying an additional 179,443 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after buying an additional 112,428 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

COLM opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.05. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

