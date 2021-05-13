Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.