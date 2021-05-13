Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) PT Raised to $38.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

GWLIF stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.