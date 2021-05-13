Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Green Dot posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.08.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $2,833,643.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $211,626.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,790 shares of company stock worth $14,363,348 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDOT opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

