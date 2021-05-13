Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $104,795,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $94.67 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

