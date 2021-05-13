Greenleaf Trust Cuts Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in BP were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,373 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners began coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.24.

NYSE:BP opened at $26.19 on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.