Greenleaf Trust Has $323,000 Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Discovery were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Discovery by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,287,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

