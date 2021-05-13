Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,289 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 42.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,146 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 531,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after acquiring an additional 41,766 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OTIS opened at $76.13 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

