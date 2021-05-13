GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 114.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 26.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

