GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Gap Down to $6.17

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $5.77. GreenSky shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 669 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 114.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. Equities analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

