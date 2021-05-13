Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Group 1 Automotive has decreased its dividend payment by 38.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

GPI traded up $3.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.62. 1,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,286. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.87 and its 200 day moving average is $143.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

