GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Nomura currently has $29.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00.
GOTU stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $149.05.
About GSX Techedu
