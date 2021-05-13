GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Nomura currently has $29.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00.

GOTU stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $149.05.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

