Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GH. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Shares of GH stock opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.60. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

