Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GH. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Shares of GH stock opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.60. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit