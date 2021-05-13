Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.54

May 13th, 2021

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.54 and traded as high as C$32.15. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$32.15, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$891.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.4100001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 21,250 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$635,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$635,375. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 339,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,572,507.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

