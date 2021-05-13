GVO Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 2,627 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,915 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $5,878,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 92,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 203.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Corteva stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 83,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,118. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.