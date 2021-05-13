GVO Asset Management Ltd Invests $143,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 0.1% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.24. 26,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,926. The company has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of -804.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average is $141.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

