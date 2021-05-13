GVO Asset Management Ltd Invests $97,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ACM traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $67.11. 4,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,534. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $70.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

