GVO Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 299,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,760,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

