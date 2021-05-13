GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 5,916 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 54,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.46. 1,209,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,998,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $251.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

