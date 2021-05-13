GYL Financial Synergies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Truist boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $359.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $263.96 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.65, for a total value of $19,427,300.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,695,460,275.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,407 shares of company stock valued at $56,280,679. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

