GYL Financial Synergies LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 201.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,186.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,198.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.24. 361,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,568,810. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.95. The company has a market capitalization of $143.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.