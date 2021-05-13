GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.62. 103,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,661. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $277.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.02 and its 200 day moving average is $242.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

