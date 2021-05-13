GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $569,000 Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $267,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 128.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

AutoNation stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,417. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 746,227 shares of company stock worth $72,947,642. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

