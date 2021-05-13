GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $83.70. 84,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,599. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of -71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

